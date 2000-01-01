Timber Frame & Light Galvanized Steel Frame Specialists

WE BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME OR OWN HOLIDAY RETREAT ACCORDING TO YOUR SPECIFICATIONS. Timber and Light Galvanized Steel Frame Homes available in all sizes and all areas. Cladding of your choice. We build your dream home or own holiday retreat according to your needs and specifications. Custom made or choose one of our standard plans. Different packages available. Excellent options for Bachelor flat, Family homes, Guest house, Game lodges, Resorts, Backpackers, Granny flats or just a holiday home at the coast. Choose from one of our packages or send us your custom made request.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ONE OF OUR BRANCHES gauteng@nthomes.co.za or cape@nthomes.co.za

GAUTENG BRANCH - Hotline @ 081 373 5994 / 012 755-2000 or CAPE BRANCH - Hotline @ 076 512 6829 / 044 343-2420