National Steel &amp; Timber Homes
Home Builders in Pretoria And Sedgefield
Reviews (0)
    Timber Frame & Light Galvanized Steel Frame Specialists

    WE BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME OR OWN HOLIDAY RETREAT ACCORDING TO YOUR SPECIFICATIONS. Timber and Light Galvanized Steel Frame Homes available in all sizes and all areas. Cladding of your choice. We build your dream home or own holiday retreat according to your needs and specifications. Custom made or choose one of our  standard plans.  Different packages available. Excellent options for Bachelor flat, Family homes, Guest house, Game lodges, Resorts, Backpackers, Granny flats or just a holiday home at the coast. Choose from one of our packages or send us your custom made request.  

    PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ONE OF OUR BRANCHES gauteng@nthomes.co.za or cape@nthomes.co.za

    GAUTENG BRANCH - Hotline @ 081 373 5994 / 012 755-2000 or CAPE BRANCH - Hotline @ 076 512 6829 / 044 343-2420

    Services
    • Land Surveyors for all contours of sites; Drafting & Drawing of plans by Draughtsman/Architect—all approvals at Councils; Engineer Services
    • Steel Erectors
    • Carpenters
    • Electricians
    • Plumbers
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Mpumalanga
    • Free State
    • North West
    • Limpopo
    • KZN
    • Northern Cape
    • Eastern Cape
    • Southern Cape and Western Cape.
    • Pretoria and Sedgefield
    Company awards
    SAFAL
    Address
    30 Main Service Road, Sedgefield and 21 Akelei Road, Pretoria
    0001 Pretoria And Sedgefield
    South Africa
    +27-127552000 www.nthomes.co.za
