Plumber Centurion
Plumbers in Centurion,
Services

  • Fixing burst pipes
  • Leak detection
  • Drain cleaning
  • Bathroom remodelling
  • Bathroom and Kitchen Fittings
  • Toilet repair
  • Unclogging waste pipes
  • Septic tank cleaning
  • Pressure valve testing
  • Repair and maintenance of geothermal heat pumps

Projects

    Residential and Commercial Plumbing Services

    As the leading plumbers in centurion, we have taken it upon ourselves to ensure every home and business premise is equipped with an efficient drainage system. If you have an issue with your pipes or plumbing fittings give us a call on +2787 551 0825. We will be more than happy to check it out. Our seasoned plumbers are very good at drain installations, repairs, and maintenance. They can easily unclog a sewer line, replace a faucet, and locate a pipe leak. The best part is that our prices are always customized in line with a client’s needs and budget.

    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • Lyttelton Manor
    • Zwartkop
    • Eldoraigne
    • Clubview
    • Die Hoewes
    • Doringkloof
    • Simarlo
    • Irene
    • Wierda Park
    • Lyttelton
    • Highveld
    • Villa Rosa
    • Hennops Park
    Address
    136 Deodar St Doringkloof,
    0157, Centurion,
    South Africa
    +27-875510825 www.plumbercenturion.com
