Locksmith Kemptonpark
Other Businesses in Kempton Park
    Locksmith Kemptonpark

    Finding a Locksmith to fix your locks or key issues is no easy task, which is why our locksmithing company comes in handy. For years, we have been on the forefront when it comes to the delivery of quality locksmith services. We have invested in the latest infrastructure that enable us to do lock installations, key fitting, key duplication, safe opening and much more as outlined on our website; http://www.locksmithkemptonpark.com  Moreover, we have a transparent mode of payment in place that has earned us the loyalties of our customers. With all these investments on work infrastructure, it’s not surprising that we are rated as one of the best locksmith company in the area. We upgrade security systems for our customer’s residences and commercial buildings through the installation of grills and a whole lot more. All our locksmiths are licensed and have permits to work in Kempton Park. This guarantees customers that they only get to work with qualified professionals. With us, you can forget about unqualified personnel who claim they can deliver the services you need, yet they leave you frustrated and missing a significant amount of your hard earned cash. Call us today on 087 551 0844 and let’s talk business.

    Services
    • Car Locksmiths
    • Emergency Locksmiths
    • Commercial Locksmiths
    • Residential Locksmiths
    Service areas
    Kempton Park and Gauteng
    Address
    17 Sonneblom St
    1620 Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-875510844 www.locksmithkemptonpark.com

    Reviews

    Brendon Nortier
    I wish I could rate their service, but they never arrived. Called this company 4 times, to get my car unlocked and have a spare made. Was promised prompt help at a good price. Then got asked to message my details to a different number, no response. Called again and got promised that help would be sent. My car remained locked over the weekend.
    about 1 year ago
