Air Conditioning Cape Town
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Western Cape,
Projects

    Reliable Air Conditioning Services

    Are you having problems with your temperature control system? Give us a call on +2721 300 1816. We will have your HVAC unit up and running in no time. Our company is the leading service provider in air conditioner installations, repairs, replacements, and maintenance. We know how to fix leakages, power issues, loud noises, excess energy consumption, among other malfunctions. For more than 30 years, we have helped residents and businesses in Cape Town enjoy clean, fresh, and cool air in their premises. You could also benefit from the same if you hired our professional air conditioning technicians today. Request for a free non-obligatory quote to start budgeting right away.

    Services
    • Air Conditioner Supply and Installation
    • Thermostat Repairs
    • HVAC Maintenance
    • Fault Finding
    Service areas
    • City Centre & CBD
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Northern Suburbs
    • Table View
    • Durbanville
    • Brackenfell
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Kenilworth
    • Claremont
    • South Peninsula
    • Stellenbosch
    • Helderberg
    • Somerset West
    • Western Cape
    Address
    20 Resthaven Drive, Tokai,
    7945, Western Cape,
    South Africa
    +27-213001816 www.airconditioning-capetown.com

    Reviews

    Gary Roodt
    Phoned Cheryl to book a service and she said she would call me back.....which she never did. I then called her and she did not know who I was!!! What a waste of time!!
    about 2 years ago
    Portia Adams
    Thank you for doing such an amazing job at installing our air conditioner. We are ready for summer!
    about 3 years ago
