Architectural & interior design firm driven by Ben Kotlowitz, Henk Marais & Riaan Marias.

Historically, architecture has involved the art of creating aesthetically pleasing and functional buildings. Nowadays, design also takes cutting edge technology into consideration. It has become an art of creating beauty and order in our somewhat chaotic universe.

At KMMA, we strive to create buildings and spaces that not only look great but work incredibly well and reflect appropriateness for where and how they were built, while satisfying the client’s brief.

We are thus in the business of understanding design. To us, that means understanding the client’s needs as well as all the parameters that influence good design. We incorporate these inputs to arrive at designs that gracefully stand the test of time.

To learn more about our full service, request your guide to "Working with KMMA to realise your dream home"​ by sending an email to lien@kmma.co.za.