KMMA architects
Architects in Cape Town
    • Penthouse The President Bantry Bay, KMMA architects KMMA architects Balcony
    Penthouse The President Bantry Bay, KMMA architects KMMA architects Balcony
    Penthouse The President Bantry Bay, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern living room
    +11
    Penthouse The President Bantry Bay
    House Oranjezicht, KMMA architects KMMA architects Garden Pool
    House Oranjezicht, KMMA architects KMMA architects Pool
    House Oranjezicht, KMMA architects KMMA architects Stairs Wood effect
    +11
    House Oranjezicht
    House Ocean View 331 Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Villas
    House Ocean View 331 Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Balcony
    House Ocean View 331 Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Balcony
    +11
    House Ocean View 331 Fresnaye
    House Drelingcourt Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern houses
    House Drelingcourt Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern houses
    House Drelingcourt Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Villas
    +11
    House Drelingcourt Fresnaye
    House La Croix Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Villas
    House La Croix Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern houses
    House La Croix Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern living room
    +11
    House La Croix Fresnaye

    Architectural & interior design firm driven by Ben Kotlowitz, Henk Marais & Riaan Marias.

    Historically, architecture has involved the art of creating aesthetically pleasing and functional buildings. Nowadays, design also takes cutting edge technology into consideration. It has become an art of creating beauty and order in our somewhat chaotic universe.

    At KMMA, we strive to create buildings and spaces that not only look great but work incredibly well and reflect appropriateness for where and how they were built, while satisfying the client’s brief.

    We are thus in the business of understanding design. To us, that means understanding the client’s needs as well as all the parameters that influence good design. We incorporate these inputs to arrive at designs that gracefully stand the test of time.

    To learn more about our full service, request your guide to "Working with KMMA to realise your dream home"​ by sending an email to lien@kmma.co.za.

    Services
    Architectural design
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    66 Roeland Street
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214655728 kmma.co.za

    Reviews

    Jane Ray
    Brilliant design team
    almost 4 years ago
    Lourens Henning
    Established architects firm specialising in high end housing.
    over 5 years ago
    Andrew Turpin
    Founded in Cape Town this Architectural firm focuses on Contemporary Architecture in and around Cape Town and Nairobi. There focus is on large mixed use buildings and high end residential projects.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
