Locksmith Boksburg
Doors in Boksburg,
    Lock Installations and Repairs

    For more than ten years, we have ensured residents and businesses in Boksburg get nothing short of quality locksmithing services. That is because we are the best locksmiths in town and it is our duty to provide quality lock installations, repairs, and maintenance. We are available 24/7 to deal with your lock out issues, home security malfunctions, among other shortcomings. Ours is a one-stop locksmith company for hands-on services, consultations, and quality parts. You can book any of our certified locksmiths to help you with key duplication, lock replacement, security system automation, and safe installation. Our direct hotline is +2787 551 0611. Call today and get your free quote.

    Services
    • 24 Hour Emergency Locksmith
    • Door repair and installation
    • Repairing and replacing locks
    • Auto Locksmith
    • Home Security
    • Key Duplication
    • Access Control Service
    Service areas
    • Boksburg
    • East Rand
    • Impala Park
    • Clearwater Estate
    • Atlasville
    • Boksburg North
    • Dunswart
    • Bardene
    • Boksburg Wes
    • Farrar Park
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    18 Ray Cres Beyers Park,
    1459, Boksburg,
    South Africa
    +27-875510611 www.locksmithboksburg.com
