Pretoria Air Conditioning
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Pretoria
    Air conditioning Installation Project

    For timely air-conditioning services and installations, contact our professional and experienced team.  Our company has been in operation for more than 40 years and throughout this time, we have provided Pretoria residents with high quality services.  We do installations of energy efficient heating and conditioning systems, both in the home and business places. Apart from new installations, we also handle maintenance and repairs and our rates are quite affordable. Talk to us today on 012 004 1844 for any technical advice and for some of the best deals in the whole of Pretoria.  Learn more by visiting our website at http://www.airconditioningpretoria.com/.

    Services
    • Commercial Air conditioning
    • New Installations
    • Repairs
    • Servicing & Maintenance
    • Air conditioner types
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    Pretoria,Central Western,City Centre & CBD Centurion
    Address
    53 Lawley Road
    0181 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041844 www.airconditioningpretoria.com
