Electrician Randburg
Electricians in Johannesburg,
Services

  • Circuit Breaker Installation & Repair
  • Deck Lighting Installation
  • Electrical Inspection
  • Electrical Installation
  • Residential & Commercial Electrical Repair
  • Energy-Efficient Homes
  • Generator Installation
  • Generator Repair
  • Home Energy Audit
  • House Wiring
  • Lighting Design
  • Lighting Installation
  • Pool Lighting Installation
  • Smoke Detector Installation

Projects

    High Quality and Durable Electrical Services

    Electrician Randburg is a certified company made up of qualified, skilled, and seasoned electricians. We provide quality electrical solutions to homeowners and businesses all over Randburg. Reach out to us if you need help with electrical parts installation, wiring, fault-finding, lighting repairs, home energy audit, or commercial electrical maintenance. We are available 24/7 for any emergencies, inquiries, or consultations. Our direct contact line is +2787 551 0613. Call today and get a free quote of our cost-effective rates which are customized to match your needs and budget.

    Randburg and Johannesburg
    16 Millar St Martindale,
    2092, Johannesburg,
    South Africa
    +27-875510613 www.electricianrandburg.com
