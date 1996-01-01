Your browser is out-of-date.

Finfloor
Flooring in Johannesburg
Reviews (13)
    • Wooden flooring - KZN, Finfloor Finfloor Walls Engineered Wood
    Wooden flooring - KZN, Finfloor Finfloor Floors Engineered Wood
    Wooden flooring - KZN, Finfloor Finfloor Modern living room Engineered Wood
    +1
    Wooden flooring - KZN

    FinFloor was established in 1996 as an importer and distributor of laminate flooring, Vinyl flooring and solid engineered wooden flooring.

    Natural wood is one of the most adaptable and design friendly finishes that you can have in your home or office, which is why it is our aim to continue to bring you technologically innovative wooden flooring solutions to beautify your living spaces.

    In order to do this, our company is committed to the sustainable sourcing of natural wood. Not only do we have a responsibility to our customers, but we also have a responsibility to our environment. Correctly sourced wood is one of the most renewable resources known to man. Inspired by nature, our flooring uses the skill of man to create a product that is environmentally friendly, long lasting and safe for you and your family.

    In keeping with the company's broad-based ethos of sustainability, Finfloor brought in the FSC certified FinOak flooring range as an environmentally friendly response to the increased demand for Solid Wood Flooring.

    Services
    • Wood
    • laminate and vinyl flooring
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Company awards
    SAWLFA accredited. FSC certified solid timbers.
    Address
    11 Olympia Street
    2090 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-860346356 www.finfloor.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Solid engineered wood, Vinyl and laminate flooring importer.

    Reviews

    Abdul Alladin
    Quick and fast
    about 2 months ago
    Fasie Badenhorst
    Great service and staff
    about 2 months ago
    Malesa Oscar Bosky
    Best manufacturing and good in saving customers
    24 days ago
    Show all 13 reviews
