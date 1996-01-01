FinFloor was established in 1996 as an importer and distributor of laminate flooring, Vinyl flooring and solid engineered wooden flooring.

Natural wood is one of the most adaptable and design friendly finishes that you can have in your home or office, which is why it is our aim to continue to bring you technologically innovative wooden flooring solutions to beautify your living spaces.

In order to do this, our company is committed to the sustainable sourcing of natural wood. Not only do we have a responsibility to our customers, but we also have a responsibility to our environment. Correctly sourced wood is one of the most renewable resources known to man. Inspired by nature, our flooring uses the skill of man to create a product that is environmentally friendly, long lasting and safe for you and your family.

In keeping with the company's broad-based ethos of sustainability, Finfloor brought in the FSC certified FinOak flooring range as an environmentally friendly response to the increased demand for Solid Wood Flooring.