Durban Plumbers
Plumbers in Durban,
Services

  • Drain Unclogging
  • Bathroom Remodeling
  • Bathroom Plumbing
  • Bathtub Installation
  • Kitchen Plumbing
  • Toilet Installation
  • Toilet Repair
  • Plumbing Inspection
  • Water Leak Detection
  • Emergency Plumber
  • Sewer Cleaning
  • Water Heater Repair
  • Sewer Line Repair

Projects

    Quality Plumbing Solutions

    For more than a decade, our company has provided residents and businesses in Durban with sustainable plumbing solutions at very cheap prices. We are a reputable one-stop plumbing shop located right at the center of Durban town. If you need qualified plumbers, quality fittings, advice, or free quotations, we’ve got you covered. Our plumbers are experienced in drain installations, piping repairs, leak detection, septic tank cleaning, sewer unclogging, bathroom remodeling, and water heater maintenance. We have the expertise and equipment to get the job done efficiently and on time. Call today and talk to a certified plumber on +2787 550 3144. We are available 24/7 throughout the year.

    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Pinetown
    • Amanzimtoti
    • Westville
    • Chatsworth
    • Phoenix
    • Hillcrest
    • Umhlanga
    • North
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    11 Stella Grove Bulwer Berea,
    4083, Durban,
    South Africa
    +27-875503144 www.durbanplumbers.com
