Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
JHB Builders
Home Builders in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • JHB Builders / Building Contractors Johannesburg. Step into the arena of home improvement inJHB! Home improvements, building services and construction work are a complicated endeavor. It's such a vast, and sometimes personal, thing that can be difficult to find what can work for you. There are many tips available to help you gain the building home and commercial construction knowledge in necessary to complete your home improvement projects in Johannesburg. The world of home improvement, alterations and construction has a little something for everyone, but what works for one home may not for another. Contact our building contractors in Johannesburg today.

    Services
    • building contractors johannesburg
    • builders johannesburg
    • home renovations johannesburg
    • construction company
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    1238 Muurbal ave Weltevreden Park
    1709 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-103126165 jhbbuilders.co.za
      Add SEO element