JHB Builders / Building Contractors Johannesburg. Step into the arena of home improvement inJHB! Home improvements, building services and construction work are a complicated endeavor. It's such a vast, and sometimes personal, thing that can be difficult to find what can work for you. There are many tips available to help you gain the building home and commercial construction knowledge in necessary to complete your home improvement projects in Johannesburg. The world of home improvement, alterations and construction has a little something for everyone, but what works for one home may not for another. Contact our building contractors in Johannesburg today.