Lemontree Landscape architecture and Design
Landscape Architects in Pretoria
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Landscape site development plans (Cpt and Jhb area)
    Landscape site development plans (Cpt and Jhb area)
    various projects, Lemontree Landscape architecture and Design Lemontree Landscape architecture and Design Classic style garden
    various projects

    Professionally registered landscape architect with 16 years work experience.  Passion for the design and benefits of playgrounds in schools and parks.  Can assist with design and installation of Constructed wetland for grey water treatment for a typical household.

    Services
    • Landscape and garden design
    • Waterwise landscapes
    • Playground designs
    • School grounds
    • Graphic design and brochure editing
    • CAD drawings
    • Estate HOA landscape approvals
    • Council approvals
    • etc
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng, Pretoria, and Johannesburg
    Address
    Lyttelton, Centurion
    0157 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-767536911 www.linkedin.com/in/lizelle-wolmarans-0583a72
