Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garden Services Johannesburg
Gardeners in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Irrigation
  • Instant Lawn Supplies
  • Pool Maintenance
  • Landscaping
  • Garden Refuse Removal

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pool Cleaning Project, Garden Services Johannesburg Garden Services Johannesburg
    Pool Cleaning Project, Garden Services Johannesburg Garden Services Johannesburg
    Pool Cleaning Project, Garden Services Johannesburg Garden Services Johannesburg
    Pool Cleaning Project

    For the most cost effective and reliable gardening services in Johannesburg, look no further. We are a top rated garden service providing company based in the heart of Johannesburg. We offer different gardening services and these include; irrigation, lawn supplies, pool maintenance, landscaping and also garden refuse removal. All our services are quality guaranteed since we work only with the best experts in the field. For affordable commercial, residential or industrial gardening services, get in touch with us on 087 550 1936. You can also request for a free quote by visiting our website at http://www.gardenservicesjohannesburg.com/.

    Service areas
    • CBD
    • East Rand
    • Randburg
    • Midrand
    • Northcliff Melville
    • Roodeport
    • Sandton & Bryanston
    • Sunninghill Fourways
    • South
    • Johannesburg
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    65 Leicester Rd
    2101 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-875501936 www.gardenservicesjohannesburg.com
      Add SEO element