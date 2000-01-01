Your browser is out-of-date.

    Chivara Engineering & Construction have CIDB, NHBRC, SAICE, ECSA, SACPCMP and CorrISA registered Engineers

    Services offered by Chivara Engineering and Construction solutions Consulting Civil, Structural and Transport Engineers range from the following: • Plan approval for both commercial and individual clients

    We do House Plans, Structural Plans, Warehouse Plans and all Civil Engineering plans, Structural Design, Steel structural Designs • Stamping and Analysis of designs, house plans before council submission. • Project Management • Foundation Design • Slab Design • Staircases Design • Beam Design • Column Design • Raft Foundation Design • Preliminary design and investigation • Detailed design • Contract Management and Documentation • Construction supervision Our expertise in civil engineering design include the following:- • Design of municipal services ( roads, water, sewer and stormwater services ). • Design of water retaining structures ( dams and storage reservoirs). • Design of minor and major arterial roads, bridges, culverts, car parks. • Design of water conveyance structures and water treatment works. • Design of landfills. • Site inspection

    We have a design team which is composed of qualified and competent professional engineers and technicians with vast experience in designing Civil Engineering Infrastructure from numerous Projects the enterprise has engaged in. Chivara Engineering and Construction is a firm believer in the application of computer design software to our design needs. Therefore, only latest design software technology in Civil Engineering designs is utilized. These include: • AutoCad ( Draughting Software) • TechnoCad ( Watermate, Roadmate, Surfmate and Pipemate ) • RiverCad,StormNet • HecRas • Epanet • Civil Designer • Hydrological and Hydraulic Analysis Software • PROKON • M.S. Project • Primavera • Numerous structural design spreadsheets STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING Chivara Consulting Civil, Structural and Transport Engineers offer the following Services: • Preliminary design and investigation • Detailed design • Contract documentation • Construction supervision • Commercial buildings • Industrial buildings • Residential buildings • Institutional buildings • Hotels • Hospitals and Clinics • Stadiums • Bridges PROJECT MANAGEMENT

    Project Management involves the coordination, monitoring and management of a project from initiation stage up to commissioning and site handover to the client. Chivara Engineering and Construction are a Consulting Civil, Structural and Transport Engineers who offer the following services under project management: • Project initiation • Preliminary design • Detailed design • Project costing and cost benefit analysis • Tender documentation • Contract documentation • Project administration • Project scheduling • Construction supervision, control and monitoring • Claims Analysis • Risk Analysis • Effective management of project database • Quality management (ISO 9001: 2000) • Budget reports and reviews • Project reports and reviews Our structural design team is composed of highly focused, motivated, technically skilled and hard working personnel. Contact us: 083 962 4581

    Services
    • Design
    • Documentation
    • Structural Engineering
    • Project Management
    • Civil Engineering Consultancy
    • Construction
    Service areas
    Gauteng, Johannesburg, and South Africa
    Address
    Sandton
    2196 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-839624581
    Legal disclosure

    Chivara Engineering and Construction

    We are a BBBEE company owned by a professional, visionary entrepreneur

    with an insatiable appetite for continued sustainable growth. We are

    committed to providing excellent services in the disciplines of

    construction and engineering consultancy services.


    Objectives

    Our strategic goals and values are structured in a way aimed at

    providing the best service to our clientele. These include the

    following:

    • Build profitable, sustainable and reliable relationships with our clients.Efficient delivery of service to our client. Maintain continued growth of our client base locally, regionally and internationally.Enforce our quality management policy which is focused on the
    • optimum use and management of available resources to ensure our service

    meets the needs of our clients.

    Values

    Professionalism: We aim to maintain high standards of professionalism and integrity with our strategic business partners and clients.

    Quality Assurance: We endeavor to provide and deliver work which is of a high quality and standard.

    Efficiency: We strive to deliver high value services to our clients within the prescribed time frame.

    Entrepreneurship: Our management team is made up of

    dynamic, innovative individuals with a zest for vibrant new ideas aimed

    at creating sustainable growth within the organisation.

    Transparency: We encourage open communication with

    our clients, suppliers and associates and are very flexible in the way

    we do business and provide services to our valued clients


