Martin Meyer Kitchens is an established, well known kitchen manufacturing Company in South Africa. It was started in 1978 by Martin Meyer as a hobby. He quit his full time job as a teacher in 1992 and started Martin Meyer Kitchens with his father, Martin Snr. The Company was registered in 1995 and over the past two and a half decades the brand and its aspirations have evolved into a quality driven business. This has been accomplished by using only the best products, suppliers and machinery. Today Martin Meyer Kitchens is run by Martin Jnr and his sister Minette.

These 3 generations give Martin Meyer Kitchens the competitive edge in the industry. With the knowledge and experience brought by the older generation as well as the new, on trend ideas, of the younger generation we are able to give customers the best kitchens, bars, built in cupboards and vanities. Our goal at Martin Meyer Kitchens is to build dream living spaces that will be DYNAMIC AND FUNCTIONAL.