Martin Meyer Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Kempton Park
Reviews (6)
    • Martin Meyer Kitchens is an established, well known kitchen manufacturing Company in South Africa. It was started in 1978 by Martin Meyer as a hobby. He quit his full time job as a teacher in 1992 and started Martin Meyer Kitchens with his father, Martin Snr. The Company was registered in 1995 and over the past two and a half decades the brand and its aspirations have evolved into a quality driven business. This has been accomplished by using only the best products, suppliers and machinery. Today Martin Meyer Kitchens is run by Martin Jnr and his sister Minette.

    These 3 generations give Martin Meyer Kitchens the competitive edge in the industry. With the knowledge and experience brought by the older generation as well as the new, on trend ideas, of the younger generation we are able to give customers the best kitchens, bars, built in cupboards and vanities. Our goal at Martin Meyer Kitchens is to build dream living spaces that will be DYNAMIC AND FUNCTIONAL.

    Service areas
    Kempton Park
    Address
    68 Main St, Brentwood Park AH
    1505 Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-832368638 www.mmkitchens.co.za

    Reviews

    Wendy van Eyssen
    Martin Meyer Kitchens designed, manufactured and fitted our kitchen. It is absolutely beautiful and I love my kitchen. The workmanship is excellent and Shannon was so patient and helpful with us, changing the designs when asked. He was great.
    about 1 year ago
    Mole Pies
    about 5 years ago
    Kruger Visser
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
