Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cape Town Tree Felling
Gardeners in Cape Town,
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Tree Felling
  • Tree Trimming
  • Mulching
  • Stump Removal
  • Hedge Trimming
  • Tree Pruning
  • Wood Chipping
  • Land Clearing
  • Stump Grinding
  • Tree Planting
  • Tree Removal
  • Disease and Blight Diagnosis
  • Crane Truck Hire and Chipper Hire

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Reliable Tree Felling Services, Cape Town Tree Felling Cape Town Tree Felling
    Reliable Tree Felling Services, Cape Town Tree Felling Cape Town Tree Felling
    Reliable Tree Felling Services, Cape Town Tree Felling Cape Town Tree Felling
    +2
    Reliable Tree Felling Services

    Our company is a leading service provider in tree felling, stump removal, site clearing, mulching, tree planting, pruning & trimming, disease diagnosis, and crane truck hire. We are professional experts who have mastered these jobs to a fault. Regardless of how big or complex a project is, you can be sure we will deliver satisfactory results. After all, we have the expertise and machinery to get the job done efficiently and on time. Join our growing list of satisfied clients by letting us know what your tree felling needs are. Call today on +27 21 300 3775.

    Service areas
    • CBD
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Cape Flats
    • Northern Suburbs
    • Brackenfell
    • Durbanville
    • Southern Peninsula
    • Southern Suburbs
    • West Coast
    • Boland & Overberg
    • Stellenbosch
    • Somerset West
    • City Bowl
    • Garden Route
    • Cape Town
    • Show all 15 service areas
    Address
    17 Mt Royal Way, Pinelands,
    7405, Cape Town,
    South Africa
    +27-213003775 www.capetowntreefelling.co.za

    Reviews

    Vonda Wilcox
    Desmond and his team were great! Professional, fast and great to deal with. When I called for a quote, Desmond was at my home within an hour, and his price was very reasonable. We will definitely use them again.
    11 months ago
    Lou
    Excellent work by Tinashe and his team. Whatever doubts I had in the beginning vanished when they started the work! Can definitely recommend.
    about 1 year ago
    Armand Fourie
    They are a very professional tree felling team, everyone is friendly and their rates were the most affordable with great quality services
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element