Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs
Kitchen Manufacturers in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Teenage boys Room makeover , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs BedroomDressing tables Chipboard Turquoise
    Teenage boys Room makeover , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Textile Black
    Teenage boys Room makeover , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Study/officeCupboards & shelving Engineered Wood Grey
    Teenage boys Room makeover
    House Nengi , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration Flax/Linen Orange
    House Nengi , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Living roomCupboards & sideboards Engineered Wood Green
    House Nengi , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Multimedia roomFurniture Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    House Nengi
    Modern bar design , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Wine cellar
    Modern bar design , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Wine cellar
    Modern bar design
    Modern Farmstyle , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Kitchen
    Modern Farmstyle , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Kitchen
    Modern Farmstyle , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Kitchen
    +1
    Modern Farmstyle
    INTERIOR DESIGN SCHEMES, Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs
    INTERIOR DESIGN SCHEMES
    QUAINT KITCHEN MAKEOVER , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Yellow
    QUAINT KITCHEN MAKEOVER , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Built-in kitchens Marble Yellow
    QUAINT KITCHEN MAKEOVER , Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs Timid Tyger Kitchen Designs KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood Beige
    +1
    QUAINT KITCHEN MAKEOVER
    Show all 8 projects

    Timid Tyger Kitchen designs combines 17 years of kitchen design experience with interior and textile design knowledge to offer you individual attention to detail in supplying your dream kitchen and cupboard requirements. We offer a variety of materials including gloss, veneer, wraps as well as many brands of quartz worktops and natural granites.

    Services
    • Kitchen design
    • fitted kitchens
    • bedroom cupboards
    • kitchen worktops
    • bathroom design
    • vanities
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    0175 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-825091781 www.timidtyger.co.za
      Add SEO element