Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pest Control Pretoria
Other Businesses in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Efficient Pest Control Measures, Pest Control Pretoria Pest Control Pretoria
    Efficient Pest Control Measures, Pest Control Pretoria Pest Control Pretoria
    Efficient Pest Control Measures, Pest Control Pretoria Pest Control Pretoria
    +2
    Efficient Pest Control Measures

    To get rid of pests in your home or office, you need to work with qualified and experienced pest control specialists. Here in Pretoria, one phone call to our hotline +2787 551 0799 is all it takes to book a date with the best experts around. We have a team of professional individuals who are good at rodent extermination, fumigation, bird proofing, bed bug elimination, termite control, bee control, and cockroach removal. They combine efficient pest extermination solutions with quality preventive measures which guarantee a pest-free environment for a long time. Furthermore, the methods are safe to humans and pets. Talk to us today for quality pest control results at affordable rates.

    Services
    • Termite & Cockroach Elimination
    • Fumigation
    • Rodent Control
    • Bed bug Treatment
    • Bird Proofing
    • Flea Extermination
    • Ant Control
    Service areas
    • Pretoria West
    • Centurion
    • Montana
    • Equestria
    • Lynwood
    • Silverton
    • Waterkloof
    • Gezina
    • Lyttelton
    • Moreleta Park
    • Atteridgeville
    • Villeria
    • Laudium
    • Garsfontein
    • Brooklyn
    • Faerie Glen
    • Show all 16 service areas
    Address
    912 Grandies, Malie St,
    0002 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-875510799 www.pestcontrol-pretoria.com
      Add SEO element