Urban Lifestyle Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
    De Waterkant

    Urban Lifestyle Interior Designers, based in Cape Town, offers a full interior design service to both corporate and private clients throughout South Africa. We believe your home should not only fit your lifestyle, but inspire you every day. It’s about helping you live better and falling in love with your home. With over 15 years of experience we focus on creating distinctive homes with a beautiful, functional, comfortable and timeless style.

    Services
    Interior Design, Interior Decorating, and Custom Furnishings
    Service areas
    South Africa, Western Cape, and Cape Town
    Address
    17 White Water Close
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-833000874 www.urban-lifestyle.co.za
