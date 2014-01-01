Your browser is out-of-date.

drew architects + interiors
Architects in Johannesburg
Reviews (5)
    Drew Architects is at its core a boutique architectural design studio, founded on honesty and integrity and inspired by nature and simplicity.

    Services
    • Full Architectural Service
    • Tailored Architectural Services
    • Design Consultants
    Service areas
    International
    Company awards
    • PIA 2017 Award for Architecture
    • Cemcrete 2015 Project of the Year
    • Published:
    • Digest of SA Architecture—review of work completed in 2016 (1 of 10 homes featured)
    • Prestige Magazine 2017
    • SA Home Owner (2014 + 2017)
    Address
    35 Chester Road, Parkwood
    2194 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-114420224 studiodrew.co.za

    Reviews

    Carlos Fernandez
    almost 3 years ago
    Francois van Heerden
    over 2 years ago
    Stephan Meyer
    almost 3 years ago
