UFS Laminate Flooring
Floorers in Johannesburg
Services

  • Supply and Install Laminate Flooring
  • Supply and Install Carpeting
  • Supply and Install Window Blind
    UFS Laminate Flooring (PTY) LTD brings to the public all the Major Leading Brands Of Laminate Flooring, Vinyl Laminate Floors, Wall To Wall Carpeting and Blinds Made To Measure at the most affordable and Unbeatable Prices available Country Wide.

    We provide quality Guaranteed Installations and we make sure to follow through on each and every single site, we achieve this by 1 simple secret which is " Owner Supervised Workmanship with hands on the job, ensuring that our installers are on their tippy toes"

    We Beat any written quotation and surely will out price the rest with no compromise on quality and service.

    Service areas
    • Entire Gauteng Region Incl
    • Johannesburg
    • Sandton
    • Randburg
    • fourways
    • benoni
    • boksburg
    • kempton park
    • bedfordview
    • krugersdorp
    • carletonville
    • ruimsig.roodepoort.pretoria
    • centurion
    • midrand
    • kyalami
    • Show all 15 service areas
    Company awards
    • Awarded In the Top 25 Of the Most Popular Home Improvement Company South Africa 2016
    • Awarded Best Laminate Flooring Products Stocked, and Installed In South Africa 2017
    Address
    2091 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-110537990 www.laminatewoodenfloor.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Professional Installers & Suppliers Of Laminate Flooring, Carpeting, Vinyl Flooring and Window Blinds

