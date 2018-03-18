Your browser is out-of-date.

TK Designs
Interior Architects in Cairo
Reviews (4)
    • CEO Office Design, TK Designs TK Designs Commercial spaces Solid Wood Beige
    CEO Office Design, TK Designs TK Designs Commercial spaces Wood Beige
    CEO Office Design, TK Designs TK Designs Commercial spaces Wood Beige
    CEO Office Design
    Living Area Modern Design, TK Designs TK Designs Modern living room MDF Beige
    Living Area Modern Design, TK Designs TK Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration Leather Beige
    Living Area Modern Design, TK Designs TK Designs Walls Solid Wood Beige
    Living Area Modern Design
    Ultra Modern Bedroom, TK Designs TK Designs Dressing roomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
    Ultra Modern Bedroom, TK Designs TK Designs Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings MDF Beige
    Ultra Modern Bedroom, TK Designs TK Designs Floors Wood Brown
    Ultra Modern Bedroom
    Modern Bedroom, TK Designs TK Designs BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Brown
    Modern Bedroom, TK Designs TK Designs BedroomAccessories & decoration Engineered Wood Beige
    Modern Bedroom, TK Designs TK Designs BedroomBedside tables Wood Beige
    Modern Bedroom
    Landscape Design for Private Villa, TK Designs TK Designs Front yard Engineered Wood Blue
    Landscape Design for Private Villa, TK Designs TK Designs Floors Marble Metallic/Silver
    Landscape Design for Private Villa, TK Designs TK Designs Garden Accessories & decoration Stone Green
    Landscape Design for Private Villa
    Administrative Executive Office, TK Designs TK Designs Commercial spaces
    Administrative Executive Office, TK Designs TK Designs Commercial spaces
    Administrative Executive Office, TK Designs TK Designs Commercial spaces
    Administrative Executive Office

    Welcome to tk-designs, your number one source for architecture & interior services . We’re dedicated to giving you the very best of services, with a focus on [unique & creative desgins, high quilty innovation and planning.]Founded in 2006 by arch. tarek mamoun & arch. karim hosny , tk-desgins has come a long way from its beginnings in Cairo – Egypt.  We now serve customers all over.We hope you enjoy our projects as much as we enjoy offering them to you. If you have any questions or comments, please don’t hesitate to contact us.Sincerely,arch. tarek ma’moun ( Founder )arch. karim hosny  ( Founder )

    Service areas
    Cairo
    Address
    15 Mohamed Tawfik st. Madinet Nasr
    1233 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1001752364 tkdesigns-eg.com

    Reviews

    Ahmed El Masry
    Professional, friendly staff and talented architects and engineers 👍🏼 If you are looking to get a new makeover for your home, then this is the place
    about 1 year ago
    Hasan mustafa
    about 5 years ago
    Ahmed El Masry
    about 4 years ago
