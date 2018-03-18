Welcome to tk-designs, your number one source for architecture & interior services . We’re dedicated to giving you the very best of services, with a focus on [unique & creative desgins, high quilty innovation and planning.]Founded in 2006 by arch. tarek mamoun & arch. karim hosny , tk-desgins has come a long way from its beginnings in Cairo – Egypt. We now serve customers all over.We hope you enjoy our projects as much as we enjoy offering them to you. If you have any questions or comments, please don’t hesitate to contact us.Sincerely,arch. tarek ma’moun ( Founder )arch. karim hosny ( Founder )