Desmond Archibald Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
    • Desmond Archibald Interiors is Pretoria’s premier antiques dealer and interior decorator. 

    Our French-style antique furniture is handpicked from various locales all over the world. We stock rare, exotic collectibles and a wide range of interior pieces, including lamps, ornaments and carpets. 

    Desmond Archibald Interiors undertakes residential and commercial restoration projects, recovering the original brilliance of valuable pieces ravished by time. Our studio specializes in paint techniques, customized paint work and faux finishes.

    Services
    • We specialize in Interior Decor
    • Antique Furniture and Custom Paint Techniques
    Service areas
    • We are situated in Pretoria
    • but work all over Southern Africa
    Address
    Cnr Kings Highway & Lynnwood Road
    0084 Pretoria
    South Africa
