Tent hire Cape Town
    Tent installation project

    Welcome to the best tent hire company in Cape Town where we deliver quality tents of all sizes and shapes to match any event. Our tents include stretch tents, gazebos, frame tents and also peg/ pole tents. Apart from tents, we also offer décor services, lighting services, dance floor installations, and also hire out chairs and tables. Our services are ideal for music festivals, fetes, and expos, private and business events. When you hire us, we will deliver the equipment you need to your doorstep and on top of it, do any installation that is required. Call our experts today on 021 300 3641 for the best deals.

    Services
    • Draping & Decor
    • Stretch Bedouin tents
    • Gazebos
    Service areas
    • Nothern Suburbs
    • Atlantic Seaaboard
    • Kensington
    • City Bowl & CBD
    • Kenilworth
    • Garden Route
    • Southern Peninsula
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Cape Flats
    • Woodstock
    • Cape Town
    Address
    9 Botha St Kuils River
    7580 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213003641 www.tenthirecapetown.com
