Pretoria Pools
Pools & Spas in Hillcrest Pretoria
Reviews
    Pool cleaning project

    If you have ever thought about owning a pool, but got discouraged due to the installation and maintenance cost, you can relax now. Over the years new technologies have been developed and this has led to a dramatic reduction in pool maintenance and installation costs.  Come to our pool experts in Pretoria and we will help you chose a pool you can maintain comfortably. Our professionals also have vast experience in the installation of hot tubs, Jacuzzis and spa pools. 

    We make customized pool designs and our customers have a range of construction materials to choose from. For bookings, visit our website at http://www.swimmingpools-pretoria.com/ or speak directly to us on 012 004 1886 and we will gladly assist you.

    Services
    Pool maintenance and Pool building
    Service areas
    Pretoria and Hillcrest Pretoria
    Address
    117 Murray St
    0011 Hillcrest Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041886 www.swimmingpools-pretoria.com

    Reviews

    Daniel Louise
    Overall great experience. They created the pool that we had always dreamed of. Everyone that stepped foot on our property from Pretoria was great!
    over 2 years ago
    Müller Lana
    Brilliant products & friendly service
    about 1 year ago
    Ntando Nyathi
    over 1 year ago
