Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Randburg DSTV installation service &amp; Repair
Home Media Design & Installation in Gauteng
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Aerial installation project, Randburg DSTV installation service & Repair Randburg DSTV installation service & Repair
    Aerial installation project, Randburg DSTV installation service & Repair Randburg DSTV installation service & Repair
    Aerial installation project, Randburg DSTV installation service & Repair Randburg DSTV installation service & Repair
    Aerial installation project

    To enjoy High definition viewing, contact our DSTV installation company. Our offices are located in Randburg and we have all the expertise you need to troubleshoot and fix your satellite TV problems. In addition, we do installations of Aerials, satellite dishes, TV mounting and last but not least, any upgrades that you may be in need of. Our charges are upfront which leaves no room for any hidden charges. Moreover, we have some of the friendliest experts in the area.

    Our certified professionals have been doing this job for many years and there is no problem that they cannot fix. Get in touch with us for any installation service you need on 087 551 0820 or visit our webpage at http://www.dstvinstallation-randburg.com/ to learn more.

    Services
    • Aerial & Satellite installation
    • Explora
    • Decoder repairs and servicing
    • HDTV & Home Theater Set Up
    Service areas
    • Brairgowrie
    • Randparkrif
    • Ferndale
    • Bryanston
    • Sandton
    • Northcliffe
    • Randpark Ridge
    • Linden
    • Fairland
    • Gauteng
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    150A Nicolyn Ave
    Randburg Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-875510820 www.dstvinstallation-randburg.com

    Reviews

    rashid zvoushe
    Good work I really appreciate for your service
    almost 2 years ago
      Add SEO element