Weizter
Kitchen Planners in Boksburg
    Welcome to the world of Weizter. We create oases of well-being at the centre of your home – and at the very centre of life. Representative and inviting. In harmony with your lifestyle and the surrounding architecture. Both timeless and modern in colour and design, sophisticated in material and equipment, consistent in quality and function. 

    The WEIZTER brand stands for innovative strength, individuality, high quality and a contemporary international lifestyle. What started out as a workshop has grown into an enterprise which is down-to-earth but at the same time pioneering when it comes to sophisticated modern kitchen architecture. Weizter is all about function, elegance, harmony and a quest to make your kitchen perfect for you.

    Services
    Kitchen specialist
    Service areas
    • Guateng and Westen Cape
    • South Africa
    • Boksburg
    Address
    Unit B, 79 North Rand Road
    1460 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-118231719 www.weizter.co.za

    Reviews

    Susan Moloisane
    Weitzer installed a brand new kitchen for me. The initial experience was quite pleasant. Someone cane to our home to help us design the kitchen and even rendered 3D drawings same time. Fast forward to the installation which was not according to schedule. The delays meant that at some point I was sitting with open cupboards and no appliances. The after sale service is really what I’m mostly not impressed with. 3 months in and the cupboards don’t soft close anymore. Some are misaligned. I contacted the person dealing my account to remedy and still not done. Someone came and didn’t do anything and said would come back. I’m still waiting. Have followed up. No response. It’s particularly disappointing because their whole selling point was based on the grear warranty you get as well as after sales assistance should anything go wrong. For that I would say use at your own risk.
    4 months ago
    Provia Sedibe
    We didn't go past the first "appointment " . Consultant didn't pitch and no word or apology for wasting my time. Based on the reviews I'm seeing I'm better off never having done business with them.
    6 months ago
    Tshidi Ngoasheng
    Very professional staff
    8 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
