Talk to anyone in Durbanville about quality DStv installations at pocket-friendly rates, and chances are, you will be directed to our company. That is because we have been the most reliable and consistent DStv installers in the region for years. Ever since we opened shop in town, our dish experts have delivered nothing but the best digital tv installations, decoder repairs, home theatre installation, Explora decoder upgrades, DStv cabling, and Tv wall mounting. We have a good mastery of what needs to be done and how it should be done when faced with different challenges. You can also rely on us to get you the best parts from reputable manufacturers at discounted rates. To reach us, call our hotline on 087 551 0610, or drop a message on our website at http://www.dstvinstallationdurbanville.com We are available 24/7 to respond to inquiries, draft free quotes, or consult with both residential and commercial clients. Our DStv specialists are professional and very friendly. They always put a client’s needs first and will make the most use of their expertise and equipment to solve the most complex DStv issues. Whatever you need, we’ve got you covered. After all, this is a craft we have mastered to a fault, and our accredited technicians are always updated on any technological advancements.