Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Electricians Durban
Electricians in Berea
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Emergency Electrician
  • Electricians

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Electricians Durban, Electricians Durban Electricians Durban
    Electricians Durban, Electricians Durban Electricians Durban
    Electricians Durban, Electricians Durban Electricians Durban
    +3
    Electricians Durban

    Here at Electricians Durban, we understand the electrical needs of our residential and commercial clients better than anybody else. We have spent years in the industry dealing with all manner of electrical installations and malfunctions in homes, businesses, industries, and institutions too. Admirably, we have delivered nothing short of quality solutions while charging very competitive rates. Our technicians, who are the backbone of the company are always working round the clock to ensure clients are happy, satisfied, and safe. A combination of our state of the art equipment, quality parts, and professional electrical experts, is guaranteed to solve the most complex electrical malfunction in no time. Whether it is a fixture installation, wiring, socket repairs, or lighting maintenance, we’ve got everything under control. Your only concern should be about raising finances. Give us a call on 087 551 0871 in case of any inquiries about our work and service areas. We will be more than happy to assist you. Be sure to ask for a free quote before work begins, and a certificate of electrical compliance when the job is done. In the meantime, drop us a message on our homepage at http://www.electriciansdurban.com  While there, browse through the pages to learn more about what we do.

    Service areas
    Berea, KwaZulu-Natal, and South Africa
    Address
    48 Hyder Rd, Glenmore
    4001 Berea
    South Africa
    +27-875510871 www.electriciansdurban.com
      Add SEO element