Here at Electricians Durban, we understand the electrical needs of our residential and commercial clients better than anybody else. We have spent years in the industry dealing with all manner of electrical installations and malfunctions in homes, businesses, industries, and institutions too. Admirably, we have delivered nothing short of quality solutions while charging very competitive rates. Our technicians, who are the backbone of the company are always working round the clock to ensure clients are happy, satisfied, and safe. A combination of our state of the art equipment, quality parts, and professional electrical experts, is guaranteed to solve the most complex electrical malfunction in no time. Whether it is a fixture installation, wiring, socket repairs, or lighting maintenance, we’ve got everything under control. Your only concern should be about raising finances. Give us a call on 087 551 0871 in case of any inquiries about our work and service areas. We will be more than happy to assist you. Be sure to ask for a free quote before work begins, and a certificate of electrical compliance when the job is done. In the meantime, drop us a message on our homepage at http://www.electriciansdurban.com While there, browse through the pages to learn more about what we do.