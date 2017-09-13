Your browser is out-of-date.

Design &amp; Things
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
Projects

    GUESTHOUSE
    GUESTHOUSE
    HOME OFFICE, BRYANSTON
    HOME OFFICE, BRYANSTON
    AFISIA ETERNITY - HYDE PARK SHOPPING CENTRE
    +1
    AFISIA ETERNITY - HYDE PARK SHOPPING CENTRE

    Small independent freelance Interior Designer based in Johannesburg. 
    Passionate about creating beautiful bespoke spaces. 

    AutoCAD Design | Revit Design | Project Management | Corporate Interiors | Retail spaces | Hospitality Design

    Including services such as house plans, turnkey services for alterations and additions.
    A full interior design and decorating service and procurement on all sizes of projects.

    Services
    Interior Design + Decor + Crafts + Freelance designer
    Service areas
    Cape Town & Johannesburg
    Address
    Sunningdale, Western cae
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-827183186
