The Home Collective
Interior Designers & Decorators in Stellenbosch
    • Nursery Room Makeover Featured in Living and Loving Magazine, The Home Collective The Home Collective Baby room MDF White
    Nursery Room Makeover Featured in Living and Loving Magazine
    Easy and accessible advice on giving your home a happy face-lift. Freshen up a room or give your whole house a cost effective make-over. You choose the amount of help you need.

    Services
    • E-styling: conceptualize design with a vision/mood board and product suggestion list E-styling & Shopping: same as above
    • but with us sourcing and sending actual products to you Room Installation: we do a home consultation
    • conceptualize design
    • source all pieces and personally style the rooms
    Service areas
    • Cape Town and surroundings; Cape Winelands
    • Paarl
    • Stellenbosch
    Address
    Remhoogte Wine Estate, R44
    7801 Stellenbosch
    South Africa
    +27-828695036
