Urban Shack provides residential & commercial building services at affordable rates while delivering the best build quality and providing a very high level of professionalism.
We're bringing back ethics, reliability and openness while introducing environmentally friendly building methods to the market.
All our work is done within the allocated time perimeters. Do contact us for a quote for your Renovation, Alteration or Construction Project.
- Services
- Residential & Commercial Construction. Renovations. Alterations. Drywall & Glass Partitioning
- Paving
- Landscaping & Wooden Decking
- Service areas
- Pretoria
- Address
-
714 Francis Baard Street
0083 Pretoria
South Africa
+277295988590763391474 www.urbanshack.co.za