Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Urban Shack Construction &amp; Developments
General Contractors in Pretoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Urban Shack provides residential & commercial building services at affordable rates while delivering the best build quality and providing a very high level of professionalism.

    We're bringing back ethics, reliability and openness while introducing environmentally friendly building methods to the market.

    All our work is done within the allocated time perimeters. Do contact us for a quote for your Renovation, Alteration or Construction Project.

    Services
    • Residential & Commercial Construction. Renovations. Alterations. Drywall & Glass Partitioning
    • Paving
    • Landscaping & Wooden Decking
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    714 Francis Baard Street
    0083 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +277295988590763391474 www.urbanshack.co.za
      Add SEO element