Stellenbosch DStv Installation
Home Media Design & Installation in Stellenbosch
    Quality DStv Service at Affordable Rates

    When you talk about quality and affordable DStv installation services in Stellenbosch, our company ranks among the best in town. We guarantee nothing short of satisfactory DStv solutions. Our team of qualified, experienced, and professional technicians are trained in decoder repairs, satellite dish installation, DStv cabling, Tv wall mounting, satellite signal troubleshooting, Explora decoder upgrades, and home theatre installation. They know what needs to be done and how it should be done. We always show up on time for both residential and commercial projects, pay attention to detail, do a remarkable job, and charge a pocket-friendly fee when done. Give us a call on +2787 551 0807, and get your free quote.

    Services
    • DStv Installation
    • Decoder Repairs
    • Satellite Dish Installation
    • TV Wall Mounting
    • Signal Troubleshooting
    • Surround System Setup
    • Home Theatre Installaition
    • DStv Cabling
    Service areas
    • Stellenbosch
    • Gordan's Bay
    • Somerset West
    • Welgevonden
    • Karindal
    • Digteby
    • Eerste River
    • Blue Downs
    Address
    9 Welgevallen Rd Dalsig
    7600 Stellenbosch
    South Africa
    +27-875510807 www.stellenboschdstvinstallation.com
