Pretoria DStv Installation
Home Media Design & Installation in Pretoria
    Satellite Dish and DStv Decoder Installation

    Enjoy quality DStv installation, repair, and maintenance services from our experienced DStv experts in Pretoria. We are the most reliable dish installers in town. Our services are not only up to the industry standards, but we are also professional, trustworthy, and very affordable. Every technician working for us has been well trained on efficient service delivery and how to deal with different clients. We are here to ensure your decoder problems, signal issues, and DStv re-cabling is solved accordingly. Call and talk to us today on +2787 550 3158. Our certified DStv Installers are ready to help get the best television viewing experience.

    Services
    • Cable Installation
    • Decoder Repair
    • DStv Decoder Upgrade
    • Tv Wall Mounting
    • Dish Installation
    • DStv Installation
    • Home Theater Installation
    • Surround Sound Set up
    Service areas
    • City Centre
    • Central western
    • Centurion
    • Hillcrest
    • Rooihuiskraal
    • Montana
    • Claremont
    • South
    • North East
    • North West
    • Pretoria
    Address
    50B Furrow Falls, Furrow Rd, Equestria,
    0002 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-875503158 www.pretoriadstvinstallation.com
