Just Interior Design, a full interior design studio offering turnkey design solutions in Cape Town and across South Africa.

In today’s world, we tend to just “work” and “live” and most of us are striving to strike the balance between work and life. The reality is that we end up spending a significant amount of time in “others” spaces, be it an office, a restaurant, a gym or even shopping malls, and when not “inside” we tend to find outdoor experiences to get in touch with nature. However, at the end of the day we all retreat to “our home” which is often neglected and seldom reflects who we are. It goes without saying that the space we choose to retreat to must be a place we want to spend time in to recharge and energize.

At Just Interior Design we pride ourselves in understanding you to translate your interests and desires to create an engaging space that brings you both enjoyment and pure bliss; a truly bespoke environment.

No matter what the size of the project, be it for concept and design only, to procurement and full turn-key renovations, we pay particular attention to ensure all your personal needs are met.

We have a significant number of portfolios of work completed and in progress that demonstrate exactly what you can expect. Projects include, residential and commercial interior design, custom furniture design as well as setting up properties for short and long-term rentals. Furthermore, we offer expert advice on ‘staging’ properties to demand maximum return from potential buyers or occupants.