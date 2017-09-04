Your browser is out-of-date.

Shanana Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
Reviews (2)
    • Our standard furniture range includes kitchens, wall units, dining tables, chairs, plasma units, headboards, bed bases, designer couches, all sizes ottomans, wingback chairs, tub chairs and chaise longues and can be produced in various materials, sizes and designs to suit individual needs. We also provide antique restoration, furniture repair and upholstery services.

    Services
    • Customised furniture pieces
    • upholstery
    • carpentry
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    18 8th Street
    2092 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-110291994 www.shananafurniture.co.za

    Reviews

    Molebatsa Nkoele (M O)
    Looking foward to do businesses with you again my Mentor give thanks and praise.
    about 1 year ago
    Gcina Eugenia “Nkosazana” Sibeko
    I love the furniture 😍 and the store manager/assistant, Lwazi is an amazing person. Great customer service
    about 4 years ago
