Our Garage Doors Cape Town company is an accredited organization that is hell-bent on providing quality solutions to residents and businesses in Cape Town. We have a team of highly qualified and experienced technicians to handle your garage door custom design, new installations, replacements, and repairs. The experts are always ready to listen and offer their expertise when called upon. We are the best service providers in garage door automation and maintenance. There are plenty of garage door designs available in all manner of colours and materials. From hardwood, aluminium, to steel. There is something for everyone. Call us today on +2787 550 3151, and get a free quote.
- Services
- Custom Garage Doors
- Garage Door Repair
- Aluminium Door
- Roll Up Doors
- Garage Door Installation
- Garage Door Sale
- Automatic Doors
- Service areas
- Garden Route
- West Coast
- Table View
- Cape Flats
- Southern Suburbs
- Kenilworth
- Boland & Overberg
- Stellenbosch
- City Bowl & CBD
- Atlantic Seaboard
- Northern Suburbs
- Kensington
- Southern Peninsula
- Cape Town
- Show all 14 service areas
- Address
-
48 Churchill Rd Plumstead
7801 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-875503151 www.garagedoors-capetown.com