With architecture as our core professional business, our mission and design philosophy focuses on the unique needs of the client. Our clients are encouraged to use our expertise and experience to design their ideal building, or make alterations to an existing building. While we are proud of our unique sense of innovation, we will not indulge in experimental, extreme or trend-setting architecture at the expense of our client.

Rather, we aim to pair the client’s vision with our professional guidance and creative suggestions so that the end result is a building that is fully functional, budget-friendly, energy efficient and fulfilling of the client’s expectations, and suitable to their lifestyle or core business, while never negotiating on architectural-, scientific and aesthetic excellence.

Our in-house structural engineering experience is supportive to our architectural services. This inter-disciplinary integration brings an understanding of the structural dynamics and laws of physics as early as possible in the design process in order to deliver high-quality, economical and sustainable structures, which are also pleasing to the eye from an aesthetic point of view.

We support energy efficient building solutions, ecologically sustainable development and responsible use and re-use of natural resources, while also promoting justifiable economic and social development.