Open Designs & Architects is a small Architecture firm with a holistic approach to designing of homes that they are functional, aesthetically pleasing and respond sensitively to their immediate setting. The firm has been accredited in a number of exclusive ‘Private Estates’ i.e Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Midstream Estate and Meyersdal Nature Estate to name a few.With multiple projects completed as ‘private projects’ the time has come to pursue the dream of creating spaces for living and bringing about the clients visions into reality