We are an all encompassing company - we are construction managers and construction project managers, oversee building projects from inception through completion.As a general contractor we must plan all phases of a construction project hence we even have an architect on our books. We will estimate the costs of materials and staffing; the expense involved in securing permits where necessary; and the cost for equipment that must be leased or purchased. Based on these estimates, we prepare a budget. We will provide a timetable that establishes milestones for phases of the project to ensure completion dates are met.