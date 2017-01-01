Pyxis Projects, a private contracting company.
We provide quality and reliable service to corporate and domestic clients. We have completed many projects, and have many repeat clients. We have the knowledge and experience to get the job done right. Whether it’s a home renovation in Greenside, or fitting cable racking in Zambian mills, or even replacing a ceiling in Krugersdorp.
We undertake projects ranging from maintenance to full turnkey renovations.
From foundation to roof capping and everything in between.
- Services
- Additions. Boundary walls. Add and replace window and door frames. Cottage and granny flats. Floor screeding. Plastering. Painting. Skimming/Rhinolite. Remove walls. Ceilings. Renovations. Concrete paving. And more.
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and Sandton
- Address
-
2055 Sandton
South Africa
www.pyxispro.co.za