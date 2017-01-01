Your browser is out-of-date.

Pyxis Projects
General Contractors in Sandton
    • Pyxis Projects, a private contracting company.

    We provide quality and reliable service to corporate and domestic clients. We have completed many projects, and have many repeat clients. We have the knowledge and experience to get the job done right. Whether it’s a home renovation in Greenside, or fitting cable racking in Zambian mills, or even replacing a ceiling in Krugersdorp. 

    We undertake projects ranging from maintenance to full turnkey renovations. 

    From foundation to roof capping and everything in between.

    Services
    Additions. Boundary walls. Add and replace window and door frames. Cottage and granny flats. Floor screeding. Plastering. Painting. Skimming/Rhinolite. Remove walls. Ceilings. Renovations. Concrete paving. And more.
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Sandton
    Address
    2055 Sandton
    South Africa
    www.pyxispro.co.za
