Locksmith Port Elizabeth
    Window lock security upgrade project

    Access emergency locksmith services anywhere you are in Port Elizabeth round the clock. Equipped with the latest and most advanced tools in the locksmith business, we deliver quality and reliable locksmith services wherever they are needed. We have fully equipped mobile vans that enable us to reach where we are needed within the shortest time possible. In addition, our technicians are well versed with the routes which contribute to timely delivery of services. For affordable steel door installs, re- keying, security upgrades and transponder services, call us up on 087 550 3176 and we will be glad to be of assistance.

    Services
    • Emergency locksmith
    • Car locksmith
    • Key cutting
    • Security upgrades.
    Service areas
    • Blue Horizon Bay
    • Chelsea
    • Hill Crest
    • Forest Hill
    • Green Acres
    • Malabar
    • Mill Park
    • Motherwell
    • Sherwood Sydenham
    • Uitenhage
    • Port Elizabeth
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Address
    21 Sluysken Ave
    6045 Port Elizabeth
    South Africa
    +27-875503176 www.locksmithportelizabeth.com
