Garden Services Pretoria
Gardeners in Pretoria
Services

  • Garden Refuse Removal
  • Irrigation
  • Pool maintenance
  • Instant Lawn supplies
  • Landscaping

Projects

    Lawn Mowing Project, Garden Services Pretoria Garden Services Pretoria
    Lawn Mowing Project

    Properly maintained lawns can increase the value of your property significantly, especially when you are looking to sell.  For the process to run smoothly and for you to achieve expert results, you need to engage the help of professionals. As experts in offering gardening services in Pretoria, that is where we come in. We offer tailor made solutions for any type of gardening service you need from hedge trimming, garden irrigation, pool maintenance  just to mention a few. We come first on the list whenever Pretoria residents are looking for gardening services due to the high quality of work that we provide. In addition, all our services are available at pocket friendly prices. We are also flexible in terms of our duration for working and hence, if you require a one off service or regular gardening services, we will get the job done. Get in touch with us for any gardening service on the number: 012 004 1830. Feel free to also visit our website at http://www.gardenservicespretoria.com/ for more details.

    Service areas
    Pretoria, Centurion, and Hillcrest
    Address
    Arcadia 0007
    0083 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041830 www.gardenservicespretoria.com
