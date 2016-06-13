Legal disclosure

The hands on owner has been in the industry for over fifteen years, in which he started out in a machine shop. Here he learned how to work with tight tolerances and to be quite meticulous in his work. This formed a solid foundation and the experiences gained in tooling, became a building block for what lied ahead. The next phase in his career was in the production environment, where a whole n...ew world of timings, dead-lines and management opened up. Five years in this industry taught him to always strive to make every phase of the job faster and more efficient. Most of the products here were powder coated and complimented an array of other materials, so a keen eye for aesthetics was achieved. He then moved on to bigger structural steel for the last six years of his employment. Although mainly supplying hot dipped galvanized products to the construction, building and engineering sectors.

A host of other sectors benefited from these products including the communication field, with the likes of Telkom, MTN and Vodacom. Ethekwini Municipality was also a preferred customer where they supplied camera and robot poles. Unfortunately this company closed down its manufacturing department, and he was retrenched. Fortunately Westley always knew that he was to open his own Fabrication and Engineering workshop……and this was the day! Ciber Steel Worx has grown intensely in its short period of time, and with God’s help, will only get bigger.

Matthew 19 vs 26: With man this is impossible, with God all things are possible