Furniture Hire Pretoria
Furniture & Accessories in Pretoria
    Bar furniture project. , Furniture Hire Pretoria Furniture Hire Pretoria
    Bar furniture project.

    Make your events stand out by hiring the most outstanding, reliable and event specific furniture in the whole of Pretoria. We have different types of furniture for hire that will suit any occasion be it an outdoor or indoor event. Apart from furniture, we also hire out lighting, draping, flooring, heating and cooling equipment and services for different occasions at very convenient rates. All our chairs and tables are of the best quality there is in the market and regardless of where you are located in Pretoria, we will make your commercial or private event a success. Our event planners have vast experience doing this work and they will help you with any aspect of planning. To book any of our service calls us on 087 550 3166 or on our website at http://www.furniturehirepretoria.co.za/.

    Services
    • Furniture Hire
    • Outdoor Heating/ Cooling
    • Marquees & Tents
    • Loungers & Sofas
    • Flooring & Dance Floors
    • Lighting
    • Draping & Decor
    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • City Centre
    • East
    • North East
    • North west
    • South
    • Pretoria
    Address
    15 B-C Lekkerbreek Ave
    15 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-875503166 www.furniturehirepretoria.co.za
