Intsika Architects (Pty) Ltd was formed in March 2003, with the express purpose of furthering the goals of transformation in the industry by way of a strategic BBBEE partnership with 30% Black Ownership.
The firm is committed to making a positive impact on the built environment, through attention to detail and building analysis of the planned project prior to implementation, to the benefit of our broader community.
- Services
- Architectural Design with Marketing and Presentation
- 3D Modelling and HD Rendering
- Consultant Co-ordination
- Building Contract Administration
- Conceptual Design
- Green Building Strategies
- Construction Supervision
- Quality Control
- Construction Detailing
- Technical Documentation
- Municipal Liaison
- Service areas
- East London
- Company awards
- GBCSA Certification (National English Literary Museum), SAPOA Award (Land Rover/Jaguar East London), SAIA Border Kei Jurors' Commendation (Eastern Cape Motors)
- Address
2nd Floor, The Ridge, 3 Berea Terrace, Berea
5201 East London
South Africa
+27-437267786 www.intsika.com