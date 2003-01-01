Your browser is out-of-date.

Intsika Architects (Pty) Ltd
Architects in East London
Reviews (5)
Projects

    East Cape Motors
    St Lucy’s Hospital - Lilitha College
    WSU Faculty of Health Sciences
    National English Literary Museum

    Intsika Architects (Pty) Ltd was formed in March 2003, with the express purpose of furthering the goals of transformation in the industry by way of a strategic BBBEE partnership with 30% Black Ownership.

    The firm is committed to making a positive impact on the built environment, through attention to detail and building analysis of the planned project prior to implementation, to the benefit of our broader community.

    Services
    • Architectural Design with Marketing and Presentation
    • 3D Modelling and HD Rendering
    • Consultant Co-ordination
    •   Building Contract Administration
    •   Conceptual Design
    •   Green Building Strategies
    • Construction Supervision
    • Quality Control
    • Construction Detailing
    •   Technical Documentation
    •   Municipal Liaison
    Service areas
    East London
    Company awards
    GBCSA Certification (National English Literary Museum), SAPOA Award (Land Rover/Jaguar East London), SAIA Border Kei Jurors' Commendation (Eastern Cape Motors)
    Address
    2nd Floor, The Ridge, 3 Berea Terrace, Berea
    5201 East London
    South Africa
    +27-437267786 www.intsika.com

    Reviews

    Lamlani Maliwa
    over 2 years ago
    Louw Brand
    about 4 years ago
    Norman Agnew
    over 2 years ago
