Inovar Floor was established in 1998 and today is a leading national retailer with specialist SAWLFA accredited installation teams across Gauteng and South Africa

We pride ourselves in excellent customer service, quality products and professional installations. With over 20 years of experience our knowledge of flooring is unsurpassed. Inovar guarantee the quality of product from purchase through to installation. Inovar floor has a 25 year surface wear-through warranty on heavy domestic applications and a 5 year warranty in general commercial areas. Inovar Floor also guarantees their workmanship for 2 years from the date of installation.