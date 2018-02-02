Your browser is out-of-date.

Inovar
Floorers in Johannesburg
Services

  • Flooring
  • decking

Projects

    • Spacelift Designs, Inovar Inovar Garages & sheds Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
    Spacelift Designs
    The Ridge School, Inovar Inovar Commercial spaces Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
    The Ridge School
    House Osman, Inovar Inovar Floors
    House Osman
    House Nieuwoudt, Inovar Inovar Floors
    House Nieuwoudt
    House Dlamini, Inovar Inovar
    House Dlamini
    Eaton Construction Bridge, Inovar Inovar
    Eaton Construction Bridge
    Show all 11 projects

    Inovar Floor was established in 1998 and today is a leading national retailer with specialist SAWLFA accredited installation teams across Gauteng and South Africa

    We pride ourselves in excellent customer service, quality products and professional installations. With over 20 years of experience our knowledge of flooring is unsurpassed. Inovar guarantee the quality of product from purchase through to installation. Inovar floor has a 25 year surface wear-through warranty on heavy domestic applications and a 5 year warranty in general commercial areas. Inovar Floor also guarantees their workmanship for 2 years from the date of installation.

    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    Inovar Sandton
    2091 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-112622720 www.inovar.co.za
