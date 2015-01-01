interior Design and Decor company based in jhb, work in areas all around South Africa, we believe "Nothing is in good taste unless it suits the way you live".
- Services
- Interior Decor and Design
- Service areas
- Not limited to and Jhb
- Company awards
- Decorex Best bedroom stand award, Award of Excellence two years in a row. Decor article writer for IDo Magazine, Featured in top magazines, Featured on Dulux Color show in 2015, Showcased on Home Channel Design show a couple of times now the last 10 years.
- Address
-
9 Anaboom street, Randpark Ridge
2194 Jhb
South Africa
+27-827776600 Www.decoridentity.co.za