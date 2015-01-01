Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Decor Identity
Designers in Jhb
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Decor Identity
    Decor Identity
    Decor Identity
    +27
    Click to complete

    interior Design and Decor company based in jhb, work in areas all around South Africa, we believe "Nothing is in good taste unless it suits the way you live".

    Services
    Interior Decor and Design
    Service areas
    Not limited to and Jhb
    Company awards
    Decorex Best bedroom stand award, Award of Excellence two years in a row. Decor article writer for IDo Magazine, Featured in top magazines, Featured on Dulux Color show in 2015, Showcased on Home Channel Design show a couple of times now the last 10 years.
    Address
    9 Anaboom street, Randpark Ridge
    2194 Jhb
    South Africa
    +27-827776600 Www.decoridentity.co.za
      Add SEO element