Modern granite designs
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Johannesburg
    We design, fabricate and install granite, marble and quartz counter tops for your homes in your kitchen, bathroom, vanities, staircases, tables, islands in kitchens, wall cladding and we can also remodel your kitchen to give it a stunning modern look.  We also design the placement of your cabinets be it renovation or a complete start over using selections from modern design appearances such as wrap boards and doors, high gloss boards and doors as well as the most common melamine boards and doors. Satisfaction of our clients is our main priority. We strive to ensure that your dream of a luxurious interior becomes an eminent reality. Listening to our clients is to us a virtue, as we have realized, as a company that satisfaction is a subject of expectation plus realization. It is through listening to our valued clients that we understand their expectations and then ensure that they realize their dream of a luxurious interior.

    Services
    supply and installations of all granite counter tops and cupboards
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    42 Stanhope road. Malvern East. Germiston
    1401 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-836934672 www.moderngranitecountertops.co.za

