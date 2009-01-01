Your browser is out-of-date.

Grobler Architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Modern houses
    ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Colonial style house
    ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Colonial style house
    ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN
    NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Minimalist house White
    NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Minimalist house White
    NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Colonial style house
    NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN
    ALTERATION SEA POINT, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Minimalist house
    ALTERATION SEA POINT, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Minimalist house
    ALTERATION SEA POINT, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Minimalist house
    ALTERATION SEA POINT, CAPE TOWN

    GROBLER ARCHITECTS are specialist residential architects with extensive experience in new build homes, renovations and alterations to heritage properties. We provide a friendly personal service that is tailored to our Client's budget and individual requirements to ensure the most efficient professional service and best possible product is achieved

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior design
    • Site feasibility studies
    • Measured surveys
    • Concept design
    • Council applications
    • Tender/ working drawings
    • Contract administration
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Company awards
    House & Leisure 'House of the Year' shortlist 2009
    Address
    11 Merlot Street
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-767241631 www.groblerarchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    Santorini_artist
    When you live your passion in your work and in your special way with people, you get results you'd like to share with others. Very professional and we strongly recommend the firm for all architectural work.
    over 3 years ago
